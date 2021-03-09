GARRETT — DeKalb County is poised to receive its fifth official state historic marker approved by the Indiana Historical Bureau — honoring film star John Bowersox, who went by the stage name of John Bowers.
DeKalb County Historian John Bry has made it his mission to obtain more historic markers for the county during his tenure by applying to the state agency that reviews and approves topics of significance from Indiana history.
The historic marker honoring the life and work of Bowersox will be placed in Garrett. It originally was to be completed in 2020 but was suspended due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Bry now is seeking to wrap up the project.
“All that is left is to raise the $3,000 needed to pay for the marker. The State of Indiana does not cover the cost. All the markers in the county are made possible through contributions,” Bry said.
Fundraising for the Bowersox marker also was suspended during the pandemic, but Bry is hoping to raise the money quickly and have the marker dedicated in the spring, bringing the project to a close.
The Bowersox marker will be the second historic marker in Garrett. The first recognized the Creek Chub Bait Co., which Bry assisted the community in securing in 2016 and installed in 2017.
Since that time, Auburn author Will Cuppy was honored with a marker in Auburn, dedicated in 2019. Historic markers already present in the county prior to that time honored the Spencerville Covered Bridge and the Auburn Automobile Co. Bry had the Spencerville Covered Bridge marker repaired in 2013. Until recently, DeKalb County ranked as having the fewest state historic markers of any county in Indiana.
Bowersox was the son of George and Ida Bowersox. George Bowersox was a prominent Garrett citizen from the earliest days of the city and a well-known engineer for the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad.
John Bowersox started to explore his theatrical career while attending Huntington College, and he went on to have a successful stage and film stint stretching from New York City to Los Angeles. He became one of the most famous stage and silent screen actors of his time, appearing in nearly 100 films.
With the coming of talking motion pictures, Bowersox’s career stalled, and it ended with his untimely death off the coast of California in 1936. He later received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his significant contributions to the motion picture industry during its infancy.
During the Bowersox family’s time in Garrett, they resided along Cowen Street, where the marker honoring the life and work of the silent screen star will be placed. The City of Garrett already has placed a pad at the approved location where the marker will be installed.
Bry said he intends to continue to apply for additional official state historic markers associated with DeKalb County for topics of significance that meet the state historical bureau’s criteria. Bry said priority will be given to given to locations such as Butler, St. Joe, Waterloo and townships that have not already received markers of their own.
To sponsor the Bowersox marker, or to make a tax-deductible contribution towards its completion, funds may be sent to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, in care of the John Martin Smith Heritage Fund, 700 S. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706. Contributors or sponsors giving $250 or more will be recognized on the marker. Donors should note “Bowersox marker” on any donations sent to the foundation for proper accounting.
