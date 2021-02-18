AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County, in partnership with DeKalb High School, is hosting a food drive next week to benefit the food pantries in DeKalb County.
The collection of nonperishable food items, including canned or boxed goods, will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the United Way office, 950 W. 15th St., Auburn.
“Recent conversations with our food pantries brought to light the increasing number of individuals seen over the past year as a result of the pandemic," said Tyler Cleverly, executive director of UWDC. "To help continue fighting for the health and financial stability of our community, we felt we needed to step up and help with these resources.”
“DeKalb High School is proud to partner with UWDC for a food drive Feb. 22-26. This partnership will help increase the food supply to support local food banks that directly impact our community," DeKalb High School associate principal Austin Harrison said.
“The pandemic has revealed a multitude of needs over the past year, but food might be the biggest in our area,” Cleverly said. “We are excited to see the generosity of this community come together to help bridge the gap for those in need during these uncertain times and are grateful to those who participate in our drive next week.”
For answers to questions or more information, contact Cleverly at 927-0995 or by email at tyler@unitedwaydekalb.org.
