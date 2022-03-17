GARRETT — The City of Garrett became the latest governmental entity to renew its partnership with the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership during this week’s Garrett Board of Works and Council meetings.
Anton King, executive director of the partnership, has been making the rounds at governmental meetings this month highlighting the county’s accomplishments during 2021.
King noted organizational efforts at the end of 2020, resulting in a rebrand by relocating to a new, more centralized office in downtown Auburn to better serve as a welcome center.
Countywide broadband initiatives and housing strategies were key focuses during 2021.
King said the need for broadband rose to the top during the pandemic, with the demand for internet service for tele-health, remote working and e-learning.
Focus continues to be spent on housing potential for the increase in business expansions resulting in job growth, job retention and overall sustainability for existing businesses and industries, he said.
King also noted the need for apartments for professionals who may not be ready to buy a home at this time. Not all communities have been as successful as Garrett in providing additional housing developments.
Last year marked the largest single year of tracked investment in the county’s last 16 years, King added.
Last year, a record $176 million was invested, of which not all was spent for job creation. At total of 729 new jobs were pledged, 1,319 jobs retained countywide and 49 projects won.
King also presented the annual contract between the City of Garrett and the partnership to promote, attract or gain commercial employers within the city’s corporate boundaries, general promotion and economic development.
The $14,749 flat fee and services are the same as the previous two years, which the board approved. The partnership provides the same services with all county, cities, towns and municipalities, King added.
Plans to demolish an unsafe downtown Garrett building damaged by fire in 2019 are moving forward, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
NIPSCO is currently working to retire a gas line that services three buildings, including Phoenix Mechanical at 101 S. Randolph St., Roll Big Train Apartments in the 100 block of East King Street and the condemned building at 109 S. Randolph St.
NIPSCO needs to create new connections to service each of the two remaining buildings. A new line has already been placed for the apartments, with a decision yet to be made on whether NIPSCO should bore under a newly-installed concrete pad to provide service for Phoenix Mechanical or to shut off the gas service to the business for about six months. Once the neighboring building is torn down, it could create a dedicated easement.
Following discussion, board members agreed the decision should be between NIPSCO and Phoenix.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 79 calls for service from March 7-13.
Officers issued 48 traffic warnings, seven city ordinance calls and four traffic tickets. One property damage accident was recorded and eight arrests were made, with five for traffic, and one each for alcohol, battery and drug charges. His report showed 47 business checks were made during the period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 22 code violations from March 8-14. Nineteen certified letters were sent, seven abates complied and seven abates were sent to City Hall for billing.
Garrett’s city-wide spring cleanup will be Saturday, May 7 at Washler’s transfer station at 1686 Forrest Park Drive from 7-11:30 a.m.
A $10 each fee will be charged for electronics, such as monitors, laptops, printers and copiers. There is a $5 fee per tire, which must be off rims. Cash or credit will be accepted.
Items not accepted include chemicals, hazardous or medical waste, liquids such as paint and gasoline, pesticides, aerosol cans, appliances containing Freon, gas or propane tanks, fire extinguishers, explosives, fireworks, bricks and concrete, concrete blocks, bags of dirt limbs or leaves. Contractors will not be accepted. Residents can drop off accepted items at the site at any time at no charge.
