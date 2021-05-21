GARRETT — As rays from the spring sun shone through the trees at Calvary Cemetery Saturday, May 15, the gentle sound of brushes rubbing on tombstones was the only sound.
On that day, about a dozen members and friends of the Garrett Veterans of Foreign Wars 1892 set out to clean the headstones of veterans buried there.
“We haven’t done this for quite a while,” Post Commander Adam Sheffield said. “This is one thing I wanted was for the VFW to do.”
“I’m a history nerd, so I want to be sure these guys are not forgotten," he said. "We want to give back to the community, not just be a bunch of old guy drinking beer and telling war stories."
Sheffield wants the VFW to not only take care of current veterans but also those who have gone before.
“I want to be sure this place is not just a footnote in history but to give them a name,” he said of the gravesites, some dating back to veterans of the Civil War.
Layers of dirt and moss was cleaned from some 25 headstones that morning using a mild cleaning solution and soft scrub brushes. Some will require additional cleaning with special chemicals to remove all the stains. Plans are to return on another day to continue the cleaning.
As an officer with the Garrett Police Department, Sheffield was familiar with many of the headstones while patrolling the cemetery along Hamsher Street on the west edge of town.
Many have toppled over due to deterioration of the bases, others were so stained with age the names are no longer visible. One gravesite beside a large tree had only a bronze star marker designating a veteran was interred there.
One of Sheffield’s goals for the VFW is to not only have memorials with names that might seem impersonal but have a Memorial Day program.
This year, a ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at the VFW post, 118 N. Cowen St., where the stories of four veterans — three from Garrett and one from Butler — will be shared.
“I don’t want them to be forgotten, I enjoy giving back to the community this way,” Sheffield said. “It’s a way to connect to the community, whether you are a veteran or not.”
