My name is Addi Hickman and I am a senior at Garrett High School.
This year, I decided to try the ICE program, which allows me to work for half of the school day. Through this program, I am working as a retail finance trainee at Garrett State Bank. I essentially perform the same duties as a teller while also gaining experience of working in a professional environment.
There are a variety of tasks we do each day including running transactions for customers, run mail and night drop, verify money, roll coin, etc. I decided to be in this program because I felt it would be an amazing opportunity to get work experience in the field I am most interested in, business and accounting. I also thought it would be a great way to make money to save up for my future plans.
This program allows me to work during the school day, which I am so grateful for, as I have extra-curriculars after school that makes it difficult to work. I have enjoyed every second being in this program.
I love that I am getting experience and am learning at a fairly young age about the banking system, teamwork, and community engagement. Being at Garrett State Bank, I have learned so much, the biggest being customer service. My mentors display great customer service, which is something I work hard to improve every day.
I would definitely recommend the ICE program to anyone who is interested! My experience has been wonderful thus far. It is an amazing opportunity for everyone, and I am so grateful that I am a part of it.
I would like to thank Garrett State Bank for giving students the opportunity to work for them and providing an enjoyable learning environment; I am very appreciative. I would also like to thank Garrett High School for making this program accessible to students.
