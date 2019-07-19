GARRETT — The Garrett Police Department has made an arrest involving the theft of a four-wheeler vehicle.
Thursday, officers responded to Feick Park to learn that the vehicle was missing from one of the Garrett Youth Baseball League’s garages.
With help from community members and social media, police found the vehicle in the 4900 block of C.R. 7 west of Garrett.
Police said Dakota Ray Kemp was at the C.R. 7 site with the stolen vehicle. Officers arrested Kemp on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony.
