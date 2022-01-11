The Senate Committee on Education and Career Development recently heard Senate Bill 167, which would allow parents to play a more active role in their child’s education and remove divisive concepts from Hoosier classrooms.
With this proactive approach, I view this legislation as a way to keep education as fair as possible without making any child feel less than others.
The bill would prohibit public schools and teacher preparation programs at colleges from teaching certain concepts that divide and stereotype people into groups based on sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or political affiliation. Specifically, schools would not be able to teach that one of these classifications:
• Is inherently superior or inferior to another;
• Is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive whether consciously or unconsciously;
• Should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment;
• Should be treated differently because of their background;
• Determines an individual’s moral character;
• Bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of that group;
• Should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other psychological distress based on their group; or
• Uses neutral concepts such as meritocracy and work ethic to oppress people of different backgrounds.
SB 167 would also improve transparency by requiring school districts to make all of their curricular materials available for parental review and requiring the creation of local curricular materials advisory committees consisting of parents, teachers and other community members. These committees would have the ability to review all curricular materials and make recommendations to their local school boards.
Lastly, SB 167 looks to protect children by making schools and public libraries subject to the same liability standard as other institutions open to children for illegally disseminating material harmful to minors.
Forming the minds of children is important for the growth of Hoosier families and communities. Every child should have a fair and equal opportunity in the classroom, and I believe this legislation makes a truly honest attempt at preventing the teaching of divisive concepts we have seen in some areas, and ensuring it does not persist in the future. Parents play an important role in a child’s education, and it only makes sense for teachers and school corporations to be transparent on the materials they are requiring their students to learn from.
If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
