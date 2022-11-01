GARRETT — Ace Handyman Services recently opened its doors at 110 N. Randolph St., Garrett.
It is one of the company’s 300 franchises in the U.S., and one of five in Indiana, according to local owner Joe Barendse.
He, along with office manager Michelle Chin and handymen Brandon and Spencer, are on call to help repair new home needs or to create memories in your longtime home.
What sets Ace Handyman Services apart from its competition is its 12-month warranty, satisfaction guaranteed. All staff are W-2 employees who have passed background checks and drug screening, Barendse said.
“It’s really about the value proposition and creating the whole customer experience. More than just fixing the sink, we bring in trust,” he adds.
People can book four- or eight-hour handyman services.
Looking at the opportunities for growth made it easy for Barendse to choose Garrett as home base for the franchise.
“I was originally looking at Fort Wayne, but with more research, this made perfect sense because DeKalb County is growing so fast,” he said.
There is always a list of repairs to be done. The most popular services are doors, floors, bathrooms, painting, fencing, drywall and carpentry.
A typical customer was once 55 years old and female, but that is changing now, according to Barendse.
“Business is shifting more to the do-it-for-me generations, instead of the do-it-yourselfer, so we are starting to see younger and younger customers,” he adds.
Ace Handyman Services purchased and rebranded the original Handyman Matters franchise in 2019, seeing business moving away from the DIY customer.
With the colder weather approaching, they are now ramping up for the next season. People can book online at AceHandymanServices.com or by calling 465-0555. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
