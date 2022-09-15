BUTLER — Balance.
Garrett’s volleyball team spread the wealth with three hitters in double figures in a four-set victory over host Eastside at Butler.
The Railroaders got 15 kills from junior Kyana Martinez, 13 from senior Kinleigh Smith and 11 from junior Rebecca Yarian.
The visitors won the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-15 before Eastside bounced back with a 25-21 win in the third set. Garrett wrapped up the evening with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.
“I feel like from the beginning of the season to now, we’re a much different team,” Garrett coach Taylor Smith said afterwards. “I feel like girls are maturing into the roles we need them to, so I feel like we’ve clicked as a team, and things just look a little bit smoother.
“I see more confidence in ourselves and trust in our teammates which is really exciting heading into the second half of our season.”
The first set was tied about a dozen times, the last coming at 21-all before a Smith kill gave Garrett the lead for good. Kennedy Hutton served an ace to put her team at set point. After Eastside got the ball back, a Bergman tip closed out the first set.
A Yarian tip gave the Railroaders a 13-8 lead in the second set. Martinez added an ace and a let serve for a 21-14 lead. Yarian added another kill before Eastside was called for a double hit to end the second set.
It was the Blazers’ turn to jump in front, grabbing a quick 3-0 lead before Garrett recovered for a 7-7 tie.
Eastside led 20-16 when Garrett couldn’t return a serve from senior Eleanor Neumann. A Railroader spiking error extended the Blazers’ lead to five but Hutton narrowed the gap to 22-20 with a pair of aces. A net spike ended the third set in Eastside’s favor.
Garrett turned an 11-7 lead in the fourth set to a 24-18 advantage.
Martinez and Hutton served five aces each for the Railroaders. Yarian had a team-best 20 assists and Martinez added 18.
Smith had 17 digs. Martinez added 14 and Stella Mix had 11.
Neumann led the Blazers with 11 kills, three aces and added seven digs. Junior Haley Wies picked up six kills and freshman Adelaide Elden added three kills to go with seven assists.
Senior Allison Hoffelder had 21 assists and two aces. Classmate Jasmine Dircksen led the team with 11 digs and two aces.
