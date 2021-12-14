Beau Carroll

GARRETT — Beau M. Carroll, 29, of Niles, Michigan and formerly of Garrett, died Dec. 1, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Cheryl Coleman

GARRETT — Cheryl Louise Coleman, 76, of Garrett, died Dec. 8, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Marie Hartman

GARRETT — Marie Sue (Fast) Hartman, 50, of Garrett and formerly of Montgomery, Michigan, died Dec. 6, 2021.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Dixie Leins

CORUNNA — Dixie Rose Leins, 75, of Corunna, died Dec. 5, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Robert Maloney

Kenneth Amburgey

AVILLA — Kenneth Ray Amburgey, 66, of Avilla, died Dec. 5, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Roger Arnett

AVILLA — Roger E. Arnett, 77, of Avilla, died Dec. 2, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.

Pauline Cogan

AVILLA — Pauline E. (Pickard) Cogan, 101, of Avilla, died Dec. 7, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.

Richard Helmkamp

AVILLA — Richard B. Helmkamp, 91, of Avilla, died Dec. 9, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Lois Young

AVILLA — Lois Jean Young, 92, of Avilla, died Dec. 2, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Jeffrey Souder Sr.

BUTLER — Jeffrey L. Souder Sr., 70, of Butler, died Dec. 6, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Rex Franze

PLEASANT LAKE — Rex William Franze, 63, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 6, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Leland Anglin

KENDALLVILLE — Leland Anglin, 68, of Kendallville, died Dec. 6, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Marcus Newcomer

KENDALLVILLE — Marcus Dean Newcomer, 80, of Kendallville, died Dec. 8, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Roger Weimer

FREMONT — Roger W. Weimer, 78, of Fremont and born in Kendallville, died Dec. 6, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Nick Hoot

ROME CITY — Nick Roscoe Hoot, 82, of Rome City, died Dec. 4, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.