Beau Carroll
GARRETT — Beau M. Carroll, 29, of Niles, Michigan and formerly of Garrett, died Dec. 1, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Cheryl Coleman
GARRETT — Cheryl Louise Coleman, 76, of Garrett, died Dec. 8, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Marie Hartman
GARRETT — Marie Sue (Fast) Hartman, 50, of Garrett and formerly of Montgomery, Michigan, died Dec. 6, 2021.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Dixie Leins
CORUNNA — Dixie Rose Leins, 75, of Corunna, died Dec. 5, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Robert Maloney
Kenneth Amburgey
AVILLA — Kenneth Ray Amburgey, 66, of Avilla, died Dec. 5, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Roger Arnett
AVILLA — Roger E. Arnett, 77, of Avilla, died Dec. 2, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Pauline Cogan
AVILLA — Pauline E. (Pickard) Cogan, 101, of Avilla, died Dec. 7, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Richard Helmkamp
AVILLA — Richard B. Helmkamp, 91, of Avilla, died Dec. 9, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Lois Young
AVILLA — Lois Jean Young, 92, of Avilla, died Dec. 2, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jeffrey Souder Sr.
BUTLER — Jeffrey L. Souder Sr., 70, of Butler, died Dec. 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Rex Franze
PLEASANT LAKE — Rex William Franze, 63, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 6, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Leland Anglin
KENDALLVILLE — Leland Anglin, 68, of Kendallville, died Dec. 6, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Marcus Newcomer
KENDALLVILLE — Marcus Dean Newcomer, 80, of Kendallville, died Dec. 8, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Roger Weimer
FREMONT — Roger W. Weimer, 78, of Fremont and born in Kendallville, died Dec. 6, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Nick Hoot
ROME CITY — Nick Roscoe Hoot, 82, of Rome City, died Dec. 4, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
