Class of 1958 meets for lunch
AUBURN — Five members from the Garrett High School Class of 1958 met for lunch Tuesday, June 1 at the Paradise Buffet in Auburn.
Attending were Carolyn (Tuttle) Debes, Mary Jo (Mitchell) Deihl, Glenda (Hazelton) Troyer, Carol Sue Reed and Charles “Toby” Refner.
The next luncheon will be at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 6 at Paradise Buffet in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.