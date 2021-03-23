GARRETT — Water pressure issues in a south-side residential development was a topic of discussion at the March 16 Garrett Board of Works meeting.
Mayor Todd Fiandt expressed concern regarding water pressure to homes in the first and second phases of the Heritage Estates addition. Residents in the first phase have found low water pressure, especially when trying to water newly-planted lawns in about a dozen homes.
Although the models exceed the minimum water pressure, Water Superintendent Pat Kleeman said that is not a high threshold and might not meet customer expectations.
While the water pressure might meet state code, City Engineer Aaron Ott said it might not satisfy what a resident expects in a shower.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff recalled when the modeling was done, another water tower was suggested for the area. Ott said he thought a loop would take care of the problem.
Kleeman said he will move forward with flow and pressure tests to determine how calculations are working out.
“Keep an eye on it,” Fiandt said.
City officials congratulated Police Chief Roland McPherson on recent news that Garrett has been ranked as the seventh-safest city in Indiana, based on data compiled by Advisor Smith Solutions and FBI Uniform Crime. Garrett placed in the category for small cities with fewer than 10,000 residents.
City Planner Milton Otero told board members he is still awaiting a final review from the Indiana Department of Transportation on 2019 and 2020 Community Crossings matching grants.
A special meeting of the plan commission will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. There will be discussion on phase 2 of Heritage Estates and a public hearing on table 1 permitted use changes.
Starting at 7 p.m. March 31, 811 locates will upgrade their ticketing locates to Exactix. This new platform upgrade will create more accurate ticketing while maintaining a high level of safety for all users, Otero said.
Residents with questions about permits are asked to call the city’s planning department at 357-4154 and leave a message, Otero said. Any construction being done without the authorized zoning permits will be fined by both the city and county, he added.
The Board of Works will review contractor bids for the 50/50 sidewalk replacement program at its April meeting.
McPherson reported his department received 135 calls for service between March 1-14. Police issued 50 traffic warnings, wrote 19 traffic tickets and handled five city ordinance calls.
His report showed 18 total arrests during the period, of which 14 were non-residents of Garrett and four were residents. Of those arrests, eight were for traffic, three warrants, three for multiple types of drugs, two for marijuana and one each for methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Internet technology specialist Rick Vie told board members he is working out kinks for the city’s backup server system. He also submitted quotes for two options from Auburn Essential Services to increase internet speed to help more quickly move documents such as police department reports.
The measure was tabled until Brinkerhoff has the opportunity to be sure any changes fall in line with the contract. Vie is also working to get the main internet connection moved back from the police station to City Hall.
Wastewater Superintendent Bruce Schlosser was given permission to install equipment to provide computer-generated data about the lift station at Group Dekko along S.R. 8 at a cost of about $4,000. Plans include hiring an electrician to install the equipment.
The board voted to purchase about $26,000 in materials from Tonka Filter for the city’s water softener system.
Kleeman said Pulver Paving will be starting up plants in mid-April to begin patchwork of city streets.
He also expressed concern about the Second Avenue loop from Guilford to Hamsher streets. There are plans to add a 6-inch main to ensure good quality water and water pressure to that area. The project will be done in-house, Kleeman said. The estimated cost of the project is about $50,000, Ott said.
Work has begun to plumb the restrooms in city parks and at the bathhouse at the pool, according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger. Workers will drain the pool in the next week or two. Expression swings will be going up and park benches will be coming back to the downtown area in the near future.
Brush pick up will begin in April, he said. Plans are to replant landscape beds in Heritage Park and in front of the stage at Eastside Park.
City-wide spring cleanup is planned for May 8 at the street barn on East Quincy Street, Mossberger said.
Last week, he submitted a bid for 350 tons of road salt to the State of Indiana for 2021-2022. March 8 was the initial start date to calculate demand to the state.
He is still awaiting quotes from Pulver Paving regarding repair of alleys in town.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch brought up an agreement by the board to waive connection fees for Auburn Essential Services customers last spring, but no signed contract can be found.
The measure provided Garrett internet subscribers would no longer be charged monthly connection fees following action by the Board of Works at its April 7, 2020 meeting.
In March 2014, the City of Garrett entered into a service agreement with AES to provide high-speed internet service to local subscribers.
Connection fees approved in 2014 provided residential subscribers a $15 per month fee for up to 60 months; small business subscribers a monthly fee of $75 and enterprise subscribers a $150 per month fee. These monthly charges then were reduced by two-thirds following the initial 60 months under the contract, to $5, $25 and $50, respectively.
At the April 7, 2020 Board of Works meeting, Rod Sibery of Spectrum Engineering told the board that through tax incremental funding, the cost of infrastructure fees has been recovered, and he recommended the monthly charges be removed. The board gave its unanimous approval to the change.
In other business, VanDerbosch reported an $800 controller was purchased to move the time forward on a clock in front of City Hall. A new light is being installed on Houston Street near the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser told the board three new members are progressing well in training in Auburn. The fire department will do the annual cleaning of the downtown area on Wednesday, May 12 during evening training time.
Work on the S.R. 8 and C.R. 19 sewer extension has resumed following efforts to relieve excess ground water in the area. Plans are to complete the north side of the road soon and move to the south side, Ott said.
Preparation to build a slip line to provide water to the north side of the CSX railroad tracks is expected to begin by the end of the month with the main operation to begin after Easter.
Board member Dave Demske, speaking for many, thanked everyone involved in the City of Garrett who do a lot of things, but often only hear only complaints and don’t get enough praise.
“You guys are one reason this is a team,” Demske said. “We’ve got a good thing going and just keep up the good work.”
