Ralph Johnston Jr.
COLDWATER, Mich. — Ralph R. Johnston Jr., 69, of Coldwater, Michigan and formerly of Garrett, died Nov. 24, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Marilyn Smith
FORT WAYNE — Marilyn Ann (Heinlen) Smith, 92, of Fort Wayne and born in Garrett, died Nov. 22, 2022.
D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Bill Tittle
GARRETT — Bill Tittle, 66, of Garrett, died Nov. 28, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Jack Wappes
GARRETT — Jack Allen Wappes, 82, of Garrett, died Nov. 27, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Randy Ringler
AVILLA — Randy W. Ringler, 69, of Avilla, died Nov. 28, 2022.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Clayton Sharick
AVILLA — Clayton Melvin Sharick, 79, of Avilla and formerly of Shipshewana and Middlebury, died Nov. 29, 2022.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, handled arrangements.
Max Weaver
AVILLA — Max J. Weaver, 60, of Avilla, died Nov. 25, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donald Dapp
AUBURN — Donald A. Dapp, 89, of Auburn, died Nov. 30, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Mildred Gaff
AUBURN — Mildred Mae “Millie” (Rosenogle) Gaff, 90, of Auburn and formerly of Churubusco, died Nov. 26, 2022.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Kyris Johnson
AUBURN — Kyris J. (Federspiel) Johnson of Auburn died Dec. 1, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Pamela Monosmith
AUBURN — Pamela Jo Monosmith, 69, of Auburn, died Dec. 2, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Christian Suggs
AUBURN — Christian Lamar Suggs, 4 months old, died Dec. 2, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jeffrey Bowman
WATERLOO — Jeffrey Bowman, 63, of Waterloo and formerly of Angola, died Nov. 30, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Harry Brumbaugh
WATERLOO — Harry Eugene Brumbaugh, 81, of Waterloo, died Nov. 30, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Anton Balsis III
HAMILTON — Anton Joseph “A.J.” Balsis III, 30, of Hamilton, died Nov. 26, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Jeffery Rudolph
PLEASANT LAKE — Jeffery Kenneth Rudolph, 62, of Pleasant Lake, died Nov. 28, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Edward Chase
HUDSON — Edward Gerald Chase, 76, of Hudson, died Dec. 1, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Donna Acres
KENDALLVILLE — Donna L. Acres, 87, of Kendallville, died Nov. 29, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
