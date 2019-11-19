GARRETT —The music of ABBA comes to life on the Garrett Performing Arts stage in the musical “Mamma Mia” this week, with performances Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The musical is a romantic comedy based on the infectious music of 1970s pop sensation ABBA. Sophie (Layna Miller) and her fiancé Sky (Evan Dapp) are getting married at a beautiful Greek Island resort run by her single mother, Donna (Kaylee Martin).
Sophie reveals to her friends Ali (Ariana Taylor) and Lisa (Marissa Presswood) that she has read her mother’s diary and has discovered the names of three men she thinks may be her father, Bill Austin, Harry Bright (Gavin Leverenz) and Sam Carmichael (Gavin Sprunger) and she has secretly invited them to the wedding!
Donna eventually discovers that her daughter has invited her ex-boyfriends to the wedding and seeks comfort from her best friends Rosie (Kathleen Suelzer) and Tanya (Cassidy Kennedy). Chaos ensues and eventually ends with a tender reunion of unrequited love.
The musical features 68 cast and crew members from J.E. Ober Elementary School, Garrett Middle School and Garrett High School including Jay White as Eddie, Seth Montoya as Pepper, and Cayleb McGuire as Father Ambrosia.
Featured dancers are Audrey Asfour, Katie Blessinger, Alathia Blust, Donavan Carmichael, Madison Carmichael, Peige Firestone, Faith Gilbert, Jackson Hedrick, Katelyn Joseph, Alyssa Martin, Grace Tolson and Grace Weller. The Main Chorus includes Addison Armstrong, Melinda Burns, Ryleigh Crowl, Sarah DePew, Madeline Kyler, Olivia Myers, Tori Perkins, Hannah Simon, Abby Thomas and Cierra Wilcoxson.
In addition, the musical features Cabana Boys Kaleb Dielmann, Logan Griffith, Ethan Sprunger, Paul Swonger and Timothy White, and a Village Chorus comprised of Leah Cook, Brittlee Cox, Iris Harmon, Frankie Hedrick, Tori Jones, Madeline LaPato, Taylor Miller, Natalia Peterson, Rileigh Ruckman, Brayona Weller, Lucie White, Caroline Wolfe and Chloe Zuehsow.
Stage manager Audrey Everage leads a hard-working stage crew including Ellie Cook, Trinity Burns, Victoria Sheffield, Devin Sheets, Olivia Chapell, Emma Handshoe, Lee Isley, Kaitlyn Jones, Reece Clingan, Carter Slone and Sydney Suelzer. The musical is directed by Kelly Gomes and Jennifer Ponko with amazing assistance by Hanna DuLucenay.
Performances are Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (55+) and $5 for students. Tickets are available beginning one hour before each performance and can be purchased at Door #10.
