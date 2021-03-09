Easter Grab Bag event planned in Garrett
GARRETT — The Alpha Rho chapter of Psi Iota Xi in Garrett will host a drive-through Garrett Easter Grab on Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Garrett Middle School entrance. Cars should enter from Warfield Street and exit on Britton Street near the high school entrance.
The event is open to children ages 0 through grade five. Grab bags will be distributed for each child in these age groups. Sign-ups will be offered for larger prizes in each age group, including bicycles, helmets, educational games, activities and various toys.
Attendees are required to remain in their vehicles at all times, wear masks, and follow social distancing practices to adhere to the current COVID-19 guidelines.
A live drawing for prizes will be held at 5 p.m. April 3 following the event on the Alpha Rho chapter Facebook page. This live drawing will also be posted on the Garrett Happenings Facebook page.
Winners will be announced and contacted for pick-up of prizes on Saturday, April 10 at the Garrett Middle School entrance from 10-11 a.m.
Zion Lutheran Preschool announces registration
GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool, 1349 S. Randolph St., is beginning open registration for the 2021-2022 school year.
Registration will take place at the school all this week and following until classes are filled.
The school will offer the following classes: Monday, Wednesday and Friday for students who will be 4 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021. Classes are held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and from 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. with tuition of $60 per month.
A four-hour class is offered for this age from 8:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., with a cost of $80 per month.
Class for children who will be three years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021 will be held Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8:30-10:30 a.m. with tuition of $50 per month.
There is a $5 per child, per month discount with families who have more than one child in the program. A non-refundable fee of $35 will be collected at time of registration.
The preschool incorporates a curriculum which stresses physical, social, emotional and academic growth. The curriculum also includes STEM activities as well as other academic programs, with an emphasis on pre-reading skills and kindergarten readiness as the overall goal.
Field trips are a part of the scholastic year, and a general Christian curriculum is part of the spiritual activities with the Golden Rule and Jesus Loves Me and is My Savior concepts.
Zion accepts students of any race or creed and currently serves 50-plus students from a 20-mile radius. The school is an accredited part of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Church body.
Registration is held on a first-come, first-served basis. For further information or to schedule a tour, call 357-4658.
