GARRETT — The Garrett High School boys basketball team had its season end Wednesday night with a 66-40 loss to Woodlan in a Class 3A sectional quarter-final game at Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
With the loss, Garrett finished 5-18 for the second straight season under second-year head coach Andrew Evertts.
Woodlan improved to 19-5 with the win, but lost to Concordia 58-48 in a weather-delayed semi-final game played Saturday.
The Cadets and Bishop Dwenger Saints met in Monday’s championship game. The Saints advanced with a 61-41 win over Heritage in Saturday’s other semi-final game.
Wednesday night at Garrett, the Railroaders found themselves in a big early hole, as Woodlan blitzed out of the game on a 16-4 tear in the opening quarter.
The Railroaders trailed 31-17 at the half and were theoretically still in striking distance, but the Warriors pulled away early in the third, leading 43-21 at the final stop.
It was Garrett’s second loss this season to Woodlan. On Nov. 29, the Railroaders lost at home to the Warriors 46-27.
Jaxon Robinson led the Railroaders with 11 points. Parker Reed added eight.
Trey Yoder had 22 points to lead all scorers for Woodlan.
Garrett will say goodbye to three seniors: Tyler Gater, Konner DeWitt and Kyle Smith.
Evertts said the three seniors have helped change the culture of Railroader basketball and will be dearly missed.
“They’re great kids,” Evertts said. “It stinks that they didn’t get the validation in the win column, but they were a big part of why things are headed in the right direction.”
As for Wednesday night’s sectional game, Evertts said his team battled.
“We held our own for a little bit, but Woodlan is a very good team,” he said.
The focus for the off-season, he added, will be on getting better in all phases of the game.
“We need to get faster and stronger,” Evertts said. “That starts in the weight room.”
After a few weeks off, the journey to 2023-2024 will start with off-season workouts for the Railroaders. Lifting goes on pretty much year-round, and a six-week period of organized basketball activities will start in early April.
