Youth Baseball
Free baseball clinics offered
GARRETT — Garrett Youth Boys Baseball will be hosting free clinics once a week on Sundays in January from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Garrett Middle School. All ages are welcome.
On Jan. 24, the focus will be hitting.
A maximum of 50 people will be allowed. Parents are asked to drop kids off so more kids can go inside. Donations are requested to help with COVID prevention, such as wipes, hand sanitizer and paper masks.
A volunteer will be counting the number of people coming in at the door. Anyone unable to attend this weekend we can put them on a list to ensure they can come the following weekend.
For more information, visit the Garrett Youth Boys Baseball Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.