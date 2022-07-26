GARRETT — Bakers of all ages displayed their culinary skills during the annual Heritage Days Baking Contest on July 4 in Eastside Park.
A panel of judges selected top prizes in six categories for cash prizes provided by sponsors Mino’s II, Kelham Farms, Sweet Bee Creations, Maryanne Made Custome Cakes, Hair by Anastasia and Hometown Graphics.
Contests were held in six categories: fruit pies, cream pies, drop cookies, fruit bars/muffins, cream pies, cakes/cupcakes and kids 12 and under. The winners are:
Kids 12 and under — 1. Burke Lantz, 11, Reese’s peanut butter pie; 2. Baylee Lantz, 7, freedom bars, 3. Finn Lantz, 9, 4th of July king cake.
Fruit pies — 1. Peg Bill, blueberry pie, 2. Kayles Garten, strawberry mousse pie.
All other pies — 1. Julie Faulkner, lemonade magic pie, 2. Emerson Sewelin, 12, lemon meringue cups, 3. Kristin Garten, strawberry delight.
Cookies — 1. Bethany Carlin, blueberry cheesecake cookies, 2. Melba Hauge, ultimate chocolate chip cookies, 3. Tina Meschberger, oatmeal cookies.
Cakes/cupcakes — 1. Allison Lantz, brownie batter chocolate fudge cupcakes, 2. Sabra Colgan, coffee cake, 3. Thatcher Sewelin, 8, coconut cake.
Fruit bars/muffins — 1. Julie Faulkner, sausage muffins, 2. Adayla Sewelin, 11, apple lattice bars, 3. Allison Lantz, gluten-free lemon bars.
Auctioneers Ron Matthews and Larry Hixson led an auction of the baked goods following the announcement of winners. A total of just over $1,000 in bids was received, benefiting the Garrett Heritage Days Committee.
Matthews has called the baked goods auction every year since the event began more than 40 years ago during Sidewalk Days downtown Garrett.
Shelby Kessler and Tammy Kessler were committee chairs for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.