Arrested in
DeKalb County
Frank Lopez, 41, of the 10100 block of East C.R. 1000N, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. April 28 by Garrett Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jessica Michelbrink, 35, of the 800 block of Glenwood Place, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. April 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to report to jail.
Trenton Mack, 36, of the 400 block of North Canal Street, Butler, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. April 28 by Butler Police on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shelby Riedel, 29, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. April 28 by Auburn Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear for charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving while not receiving a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicole Jarnagin, 38, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. April 28 by Butler Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a charge of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Jamie Newsome, 38, of the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. April 29 by Garrett Police on a Whitley County warrant for an unspecified charge.
Quinten Bowers, 22, of the 300 block of West 18th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. April 30 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
April Miller, 44, of the 1700 block of Sprott Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. May 1 by Auburn Police on a warrant from Allen County for an unspecified charge.
Nichole Mills, 44, of the 1700 block of Sprott Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. May 1 by Auburn Police on a warrant from Allen County for an unspecified charge.
Michael Glasser, 37, of the 500 block of West Green Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. May 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Restemayer, 20, of the 5700 block of North C.R. 675E, Fremont, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. May 3 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ryan Parsley, 21, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. May 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department for a bond revocation hearing related to a charge of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
Saul Hernandez-Barrientos, 43, of the 500 block of C.R. 41, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. May 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shawn Gibbs, 49, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. May 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from Noble County for an unspecified charge.
Michael Glasser, 37, of the 500 block of West Green Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:48 p.m. May 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Pentico, 54, of the 8100 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, was arrested May 4 by the Ashley Police Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.