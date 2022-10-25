Arrested in Noble County
Andrew A. Kissinger Jr., 45, of the 400 block of West Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 7:21 a.m. Oct. 18 on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information was provided.
Serena M. Wheeler, 31, of the 100 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Oct. 21 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Lacie D. Lambright, 36, of the 200 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Oct. 22 by Kendallville Police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony; a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor, and a Level 6 felony warrant for which no charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Jeffrey Dale, 37, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Oct. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging child seduction, a Level 4 felony; and sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
Richard Farmer, 60, of Auburn, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Oct. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Slone, 36, of the 4300 block South, C.R. 50 West, Albion, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Oct. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging fraud and identity deception, both Level 6 felonies.
Desrea Brown, 42, of the 400 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Oct. 15 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lindsey Downs, 31, of the 200 block of South Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Oct. 16 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tina Nodine, 46, of the 900 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Oct. 16 by Garrett Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Robert Fifield, 43, of Auburn, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Oct. 17 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Adam Knott, 40, of the 900 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Oct. 18 by Garrett Police on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Randy Lockard, 39, of the 1400 block of Shawna Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Oct. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
James McCoy, 24, of the 1400 block of Logan Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Oct. 20 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
