GARRETT — After weeks of consideration and a special work session last week to discuss the issue, the Garrett Board of Works approved a contract with Auburn Essential Services to provide phones and set-up service.
The package carries a price tag of $9,825, plus a monthly charge of $1,700. The bid was slightly lower than Mid-City Office Systems in Auburn.
IT Director Rick Vie said he is working on a printer contract for the city and will bring back quotes at the beginning of the year.
Also Tuesday, City Planner Milton Otero reported a delay in demolition of a downtown building at 109 S. Randolph St.
NIPSCO found out they cannot retire a gas line at the site. Instead, they will need to reroute the line as it services three other businesses. Once completed, Knott Excavating can begin the demolition of the fire-damaged building.
A working agreement has been signed between the property owner of a business at 208 S. Randolph St. and the city, Otero added.
A canopy outside the building has already been removed, and the area behind the building has been cleaned up, he added. Elbows have been placed on gutters to funnel water to the alley. Owner BDP Properties has until March 14 to complete removal of any and all debris inside the first floor.
City Engineer Aaron Ott will present a plan to remedy flooding in properties along North Randolph Street at an upcoming meeting. The drainage problem involves a field drain owned by Custer Farms, Yoder property and the Garrett Country Club.
Marcy Coe reported the wastewater plant is running well, with a total flow in November of 24,369 million gallons at 68% of capacity. All parameters required by IDEM have been met. She reported 49,000 gallons of sludge were hauled to Steuben Lakes last week. A pump at Ben-Mar Mobile Home park had to be pulled, cleaned and replaced and is currently running well.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser said a member of his department submitted a new grant application for radios. An earlier grant submitted this year included the Waterloo Fire Department, who was removed on this application. The board gave its approval to submit the grant.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr gave her report. There was one abate for rubbish, one certified letter sent, one abate forwarded to City Hall for billing, eight abates complied between Dec. 8-20, and 761 abates in 2021.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported new Patrolman Cameron Manning has completed academy and will continue to ride along with officers.
In his activity report for Dec. 6-19, McPherson said officers recorded 140 calls for service, three traffic tickets and 28 traffic warnings. Officers made six arrests during the period, including two batteries and four miscellaneous arrests. The report showed 21 business checks made in the period.
The board approved encumbered 2021 appropriations amounting to $78,770. Also Tuesday, McPherson was given permission to replace 12 laptop computers used in the squad cars that was already in the budget.
Councilman Dave Demske suggested a systematic approach to switch them out on a staggered basis in the future out instead of all at once. Vie said the laptops are about four years old, but agreed going forward that an incremental switch would be best.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle told board members she is working on a write-off list for utility customers that will be presented in the new year.
