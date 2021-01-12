Girls Basketball
Railroaders rally to win at Fairfield
BENTON — Class 3A No. 5 Garrett overcame a 10-point third quarter deficit to beat Fairfield 37-35 in a big Northeast Corner Conference game Jan. 5.
Morgan Ostrowski scored inside as she was fouled to put the Railroaders up 36-35 with 28.2 seconds. Taylor Gerke made a free throw with 13.9 seconds left. Fairfield’s Brea Garber missed two three-point shots in the final 20 seconds and Garrett (13-1, 6-0 NECC) hung on.
Ostrowski had 16 points, four rebounds and a blocked shot for Garrett. Bailey Kelham added 11 points. Nataley Armstrong had six points and six assists. Taylor Gerke had six rebounds and three assists. Faith Owen grabbed seven rebounds.
Brooke Sanchez had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Fairfield (9-5, 4-2). Bailey Willard had eight points.
Garrett won the junior varsity game 29-22. McKenna Malcolm had nine points and seven rebounds for the Railroaders. Halle Hathaway added eight points and two steals.
Boys Basketball
Garrett picks up NECC win
GARRETT — Host Garrett shut out Hamilton in the first half and cruised to an 87-7 win Tuesday.
Thirteen players figured in the scoring for the Railroaders (2-7), who led 49-0 at halftime.
Senior Blake Ratcliffe led Garrett with 12 points. Freshman Drayton Myers and sophomore Kyle Smith had 11 points each. Sophomore Tyler Gater added 10 points.
Junior Lukas Swager had eight rebounds. Smith had three assists and six steals. Junior Jaxson Gould blocked three shots.
Jasen Bailey had nine points. Konner DeWitt had eight and Giacomo Morucchi collected seven.
Jaxson Fugate, Gould and Swager had four each. Trevor Armstrong scored three, and Luke Coffman and Christian Hess had two each.
Youth Golf
Winter junior golf begins soon
GARRETT — The deadline to enroll in the Garrett Country Club’s winter junior golf program is Monday, Jan. 18.
The program is open to ages 9-18. Sessions will be held on Mondays, from Jan. 25 through March 8.
The program is led by Doug Booth and Dave Demske. Booth is a Class A PGA professional, with years of teaching experience and development of junior golfers. Demske is head coach of the Garrett boys golf team.
The primary focus of the program is swing instruction and making positive changes to improve every golfer.
Participants are to pick five of these seven times: 4-5 p.m. for ages 9-13; 5-6 p.m. for ages 14 and up; 6-7 p.m. for ages 9-13 and 7-8 p.m. for ages 14 and up.
The cost is $75. Registration forms may be dropped off at Garrett Country Club, 401 N. Walsh St.
For more information, call 357-5165.
