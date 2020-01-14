Class of 1966 meets
for Christmas brunch
GARRETT — The Garrett High School Class of 1966 ladies met for Christmas brunch on Saturday, Dec. 14 at T & R Junction in Garrett with 15 classmates and one guest present.
Classmates attending were Kathy (Campbell) Bond, Bette (Coplin) Bryant, Joyce (Pfierman) Crain, Carol (Hageman) Fink, Peg (Ley) Gaar, Betty (Kahlke) Groh, Bev (Hall) Gunion, Carrie (Hippensteel) Hefty, Trudy (Hall) Judson, JoAnn (Snyder) Robbins, Sally (Bertsch) Sanders, Marilyn Smith, Brenda (Smith) Viers, Alice (Kelham) Yingling and Anita (Johnson) York. The guest was Carol Bavis.
Bev Gunion reported that with donations for the Angel Christmas Tree project, she was able to purchase gifts for 11 children.
The group plans meet again on March 14. Carol Fink will be the hostess.
