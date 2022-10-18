LEO — Host Leo was a three-set winner over Garrett in Class 3A sectional play Thursday.
The scores were 25-10, 25-17, 25-11 in favor of the Lions.
Garrett’s season ends at 9-20.
Senior Gracen Norris powered the Lions with 14 kills. Junior Emmy Kennedy contributed nine kills and classmate Kella Garton added six.
Norris, Garten and sophomore Abby Gebert served two aces apiece. Gebert had a team-best 12 digs. Junior Emma Barnett had eight digs. Junior Ava Maxwell had 32 assists.
Senior Kinleigh Smith led the Railroaders with six kills. Junior Kyana Martinez and sophomore Delaeni Hixson had three kills each. Junior Kelsey Bergman had two and junior Rebecca Yarian had one.
Yarian had seven assists and Martinez had five. Sophomore Kennedy Hutton had a team-leading eight digs. Martinez and Smith had six each and Yarian finished with five digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.