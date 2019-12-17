Seasons greetings to all of you!
Halloween has come and gone. Thanksgiving is almost here and now the holiday season has just begun.
I hope all of you have a wonderful holiday season and that you are all safe and warm and spending time with those you love and cherish.
I would like to extend a thank you to all that were involved with the holiday parade. Also, a big thank you to the businesses that participated in the storefront window decorating contest. They all looked so good!
There are so many thank you's to be said.
So here I go! Thank you to the DeKalb County Horsemen for coming up with this idea for the parade years ago. This has been a great tradition!
To the St. Joseph School, Garrett Public Library, Garrett Museum of Art, the folks who participated in the window decorating contest and those who helped judge those windows, to the folks who manned the popcorn wagon, Hosler Realty, Mino’s Diner for chili and the donation, Encore for the entertainment, the Community Band for the holiday music in the Council Chamber, the Garrett Electric Department for lighting the trees downtown and also the Christmas tree at City Hall, to the City Hall staff, the parade committee, Jake Clifford and John Morimanno for announcing and the sound equipment. A special Thank You to Bruce Babbitt for opening up his theater for the movie “The Santa Claus.” Also, a thank you for his friend who brought his projector from his home in southern Indiana here so the movie could go on.
Most importantly to you that made the evening by coming down town to watch the whole program unfold into a very enjoyable holiday kick off. If it weren’t for you folks, this would never happen.
Speaking as a citizen and not as Mayor, this is the type of city that many of us enjoy living in. This is a good reason why we say “Garrett a place to call home.”
Merry Christmas to you all and enjoy the holiday season.
Todd Fiandt
Mayor of Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.