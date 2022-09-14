GARRETT — Alliance Industries, a sheltered workshop for the disabled, is hosting its first Festival of Wreaths fundraiser to help with its capital campaign launched earlier this year to raise $500,000 to expand its services in the community.
People can purchase a wreath from Alliance Industries to decorate with a total value of $200. Another option is for people to sponsor a wreath for $200 that will be decorated for them. To sponsor a wreath, contact Lili Hand and 357-5595, ext. 102 or by email at: lili@allianceindustries.org. The deadline to turn in decorated wreaths is Oct. 7. There are a limited number of wreaths available.
The Festival of Wreaths event will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Bridgewater Golf Club in Auburn. A silent auction will be held for 20 of the wreaths during the evening, with a live auction for the top five entries. Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling 357-5595.
Alliance Industries is a not-for -profit organization that provides full- and part-time, meaningful employment for nearly 40 individuals with disabilities. They specialize in performing assembly and packaging work for area companies such as Rieke Corp., Dekko, SCP Limited, ZF Active Safety US and Eaton, to name a few. Their goal is to serve the individuals and businesses of DeKalb County to the best of their abilities.
The expansion project will allow Alliance Industries to hire 20 more employees from the community to allow more opportunity for business partners
“We also look forward to the opportunity to offer more programming like life skills and finance to our employees,” Alliance Industries directors said.
Go to allianceindustries.org to learn more about programs offered or to make a donation to the expansion project.
