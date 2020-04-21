My name is Warren Joseph and I am a senior at Garrett High School.
This fall, I completed an internship with ProActive Spine and Joint in Auburn. I chose this because I wanted to see how chiropractic care centers are ran and I wanted to see the physical therapy side of how Dr. Galbraith treats his patients.
I helped patients complete exercises, or stretches, after their adjustment. I also helped patients by using different therapy options to help them heal.
My favorite part of the internship was the hands-on experience I gained from working directly with patients and the staff. I learned how to approach patients along with how to help people that are in pain outside of when I am working.
My mentor was very quick on his feet when he hears his patients tell him what they are feeling. He would diagnose them in what seemed like the blink of an eye.
I would recommend this place of internship to future students, because of the amount of experience you can gain from working with this exceptional staff. I would like to thank Dr. Galbraith for allowing me the opportunity to learn from him, along with the school for allowing me to take time away from school to prepare for my future.
