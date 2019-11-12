Mayor thanks supports in recent election
To the Editor:
The election has been over for a few days. My thoughts are returning to a normal state again for me.
So first I would like to thank Larry Getts for running a good campaign. To him and his team, well done!
Thanks, are in order for so many folks. There were several that helped in many ways behind the scenes. Thank you and you know I appreciate each of you and your endeavors more than I can express in words.
The same feeling of gratitude to any of you that displayed a sign in your yard, if you shared any Facebook post, or just a word among your friends. Even words of encouragement or a pat on the shoulder to let me know of your support.
You are truly fantastic people and I admire all of you.
Thank you for all that you have done.
Sincerely
Mayor Todd Fiandt
Garrett
