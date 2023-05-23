Suelzer receives Onward! award
BLOOMINGTON — Kathleen Suelzer, a student at Indiana University in Bloomington, is the recipient of Onward! The Curtis R. Sonic Scholarship for Leaders. She was nominated for Residence Assistant of the Year and received an $11,500 award.
Suelzer will be a junior in the fall, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in international studies with a minor in Slavic studies and environmental sustainability. She is a 2021 graduate of Garrett High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.