Garrett Night Out set for Aug. 25
GARRETT — The Garrett Police Department will hold “Garrett Night Out” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 in Eastside Park.
This free event is open for DeKalb County residents.
There will be food trucks, a K-9 demonstration, touch-a-truck, fun games, local organizations and much more.
For more information, contact the Garrett Police Department at 357-5151. To register, email Narissa Roth at nroth@garrettindiana.us or Amanda Thomas at athomas@garrettindiana.us.
