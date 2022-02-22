GARRETT — A Garrett alum’s vow to contribute to the good of society became a reality through his recent donation of $25,000 to the Garrett Schools Alumni Association Trust Fund.
Rick Kneisley’s donation significantly increases the value of the fund, secures its future stability and confirms his strong belief in the association’s scholarship program and in the aspirations of Garrett High School graduates through annual awards scholarships. Awards range from $1,000 to $2,000 for graduating Garrett High School seniors to support advanced education and training.
Kneisley, 77, reunited with classmates Merlin Bartels and Sheri Rollins at the Garrett Public Library earlier this month, along with Garrett Schools Alumni Association officers to share memories of growing up in Garrett.
A retired financial services and financial sales manager, Kneisley found his career pathway through education. He attended Garrett schools from sixth grade through his junior year in 1961.
“College never would have happened for me had it not been for our high school assistant principal, Ben Simpson,” Kneisley said. As a junior at Garrett, his overall grades were average and his was without family financial resources with just him and his mom at home.
His senior year, Kneisley moved to Fort Wayne to be closer to his mother’s job and graduated from South Side High School.
With Simpson’s guidance, Kneisely said he learned that as an Indiana resident, he’d be accepted at a state school and began his classes at IPFW and married his South Side High School classmate, Judy.
They both worked at many jobs in Fort Wayne during his first two college years, including the Sunbeam Bakery, Siegel’s Delicatessen, waiting on tables and painting houses during the summers. “All sorts of odd jobs my first two years of college until I discovered what I was good at,” Kneisley said.
The couple lived at the West Lafayette campus his final two years, both continuing to work to pay for living expenses and college tuition. It was in the course of a summer job selling mobile homes that Kneisley thrived through talking and getting to know people, gaining their trust and listening to their stories — attitudes and skills for good salespeople.
After earning his degree in economics at Purdue, his affinity for the sales process and his actual success led him to opportunities in banking, setting his role in financial services and financial sales management.
Kneisley expressed a deep love of Garrett, his true home town he didn’t know until he was nine years old. Both the city of Garrett and the Garrett schools profoundly solidified his values, setting his life’s journey in a positive direction.
Kneisley recalled Garrett’s nine-hole golf course where he played countless rounds with friends and riding his bike to the other end of town to the “awesome” Garrett swimming pool.
His bike also took him to the Garrett Public Library, the Gala Theatre with its Saturday afternoon double feature matinees with Looney Toon cartoons, the bakery and its five-cent cupcakes next to the newsstand on the corner near the theatre. He also recalls the A&W root beer stand, another popular spot for him and his friends.
Kneisely also warmly remembers his best friend, Denny Blaker’s grandmother’s record store downtown where he and his friends, along with many Garrett teens congregated on Saturdays to buy their 45 RPM records. Getting a hamburger and an ice cream soda at Best Drug Store for less than half a dollar added to his repertoire of many more vivid memories.
Life for a kid in 1950s Garrett was full of engaging opportunities. Kneisley attributed his own career success to seeds planted not only in the experiences of the city, but profoundly situated in the Garrett schools. Compared to most of his sixth grade classmates who had begun kindergarten together, he came in from the outside. Reminiscing, he says his experiences taught him how to adapt to change, how to get to know people, how to engage with them. For the most part, it was a positive experience.
In 2000, he reconnected with his Garrett classmates at the Alumni Reunion Golf Outing and has continued that tradition for the past 20 years.
“Hang on to your current school friends and work to make them your lifelong friends,” he advised graduating seniors, just as Eric Bickel and David Schafer and the late Denny Blaker have been his lifelong Garrett High School friends.
“Everyone is brilliant at something,” Kneisely said. Everyone has something unique, some things they’re good at. Just like each one’s DNA is unique, so is his/her gift or vocation.
In his case, Kneisely said he stumbled into it — and it was sales.
How to find your gift?
“First, you graduate from high school and get a job,” he said. “Monitor what you like about that job, what engages you, energizes you. Then, at some point, try to move to another job that has those characteristics, maybe more of them. Continue to ask, ‘What does it feel like in your heart?’ The key is self-awareness. Continue to discover yourself and your successes. You’ll grow in those ways that reinforce what you do best.”
His success, along with wife Judy, is a story to especially inspire future Garrett High School seniors in addition to their generosity.
Garrett Alumni Association historian Carolyn Ridenour contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.