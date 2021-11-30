Doughnuts with Santa planned
GARRETT — Doughnuts with Santa is planned at 9 a.m. until gone Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Garrett United Methodist Church, 110 W. Houston St., Garrett.
Freewill donations welcome. Proceeds will help Garrett Holiday Helpers (formerly known as the Garrett Christmas Bureau). Everyone is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.