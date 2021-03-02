C.R. 19 to be closed
beginning Wednesday
GARRETT — C.R. 19 between Garrett and Auburn will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 3 and lasting approximately three weeks for utility work.
C.R. 19 will be closed between Auburn Drive (C.R. 48) and S.R. 8. Auburn Electric will be rebuilding and relocating a substantial pole line from the west side to the east side of the road.
Daily closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
