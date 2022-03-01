GARRETT — Several Garrett High School senior athletes, band members and cheerleaders were recognized at the Garrett-DeKalb boys basketball game on Feb. 18.
Each was escorted to the center of the basketball floor by parents and grandparents and presented with a silk rose.
Boys basketball
• Jasen Bailey, son of Tiffany and Bill Bailey. He plans to attend college and major in sports management;
• Christian Hess, son of Angie Collins and Nick Hess. He plans to attend the IUPUI Kelly School of Business following graduation;
• Lukas Swager, son of Terra Williams and Greg Swager. He plans to pursue a career in welding; and
• Jaxson Gould, son of Heather and Bill Gould. He plans to attend the University of Saint Francis and play college football.
Cheerleaders
• Jordan Baer, daughter of Bobbie and Josh Baer, plans to attend Trine University and major in biology.
• Paige Burger, daughter of Mandy Burger and Brandon Burger. She plans to attend the University of Saint Francis and major in nursing while continuing to cheer at the college level.
• Marissa Green, daughter of Maury and Joseph Green. She plans to attend Trine University and major in biology.
• Chloe Miller, the granddaughter of Christina and Kim Payton. She plans to study nursing following graduation; and
• Nene Sawada, represented by host parents Brianee and Josh Haiflich. She has been a cheerleader for three years. Following graduation, she plans to return to her homeland Japan and complete high school there, and then study English and international business in college. She would also like to continue to cheer at the college level.
Band
• Logan Borns, son of Corrin Borns and Joe Borns. He plans to attend Trine University and major in business while going to the U.S. Air Force to become a pilot;
• Cyrus Frederick, son of Casey McNamara and Josh Frederick. He plans to major in music performance at Indiana University following graduation;
• Grace Haaser, daughter of Tracy and Greg Haaser. She is undecided on future plans at this time;
• Rachael Kilgore, daughter of Monique and Douglas Kilgore. She plans to major in speech pathology at Purdue University Fort Wayne;
• Lucas McFall, son of Jennifer Norsmann and John McFall. He has enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps following graduation; and
• Tori Perkins, daughter of Tanya and Vic Perkins. She plans to major in interior design and music performance at Purdue University Fort Wayne following graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.