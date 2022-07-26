Kenneth Roberts
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Kenneth Eugene Roberts, 69, of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Waves, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly, in his home on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Ken was born on Jan. 27, 1953, in Garrett, Indiana, to Howard Charles and Ruth Kathern Roberts. They preceded him in death.
He lived in Garrett until he joined the Air Force on May 27, 1971. He proudly served as a linguist for 20 years, including service in the Vietnam War, where he earned his Air Medal, with six gold leaves, among numerous other awards.
Shortly after his enlistment, Ken was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where he married his first wife, Delores Lynn Harrah, on Oct. 6, 1973. Their 17-year marriage brought three beautiful children and numerous adventures to their lives. During this time, the Air Force moved Ken and his family to new and exciting places, including California, Nebraska, Texas, and Germany.
While living in Germany, Ken began to attend a Single Parent Group where he met Monika Lou Seegert. They married on May 7, 1991, in Basil, Switzerland, and Ken gained his third son. They spent the first six years of their marriage in Germany, where Ken retired from the Air Force on July 31, 1991, and added the last two children to their ever-growing family.
After his retirement, Ken and Monika began their careers with CACI, before settling into their family home in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Ken was an avid fisherman, hunter, chef, and constant comedian. He shared his love of food and terrible jokes with anyone who crossed his path. Ken’s love of family made him the first to volunteer. In addition to chief cook and bottle washer, he was Boy Scout Leader of Troop 48, Girl Scout leader, sports coach, cheerleader … whatever it took.
Ken spent his last years between his home in Chesapeake, Virginia, and his beloved beach house in Waves, North Carolina, where he fished from the beach, pedal boarded on the sound, and enjoyed the view from his back deck with his sweetie, Monika. He had just started training with Chicamacomico Banks Volunteer Fire Department.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Monika Roberts; six wonderful children, Carol (John) Bauss, Christopher (Anna) Roberts, Kenneth (Allyson) Roberts, Bradley (Jenny) Anderson, Markus (Rhyann) Roberts and Kathrin (Jackson) Saunders; five grandchildren who were his world, Jennifer Simgen, Jessica Simgen, Jeremy Bauss, Jolynn Roberts and Madilynn Roberts; his previous wife, Delores Harrah-Roes; siblings, Sharon (Mike) Molargik, Wayne (Kathy) Roberts, Cathy Roberts and Janice VanDerbosch; as well as countless nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral service was held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322.
The family has asked that those in attendance honor Ken with their dress. He was a shorts and sandals kind of guy and never took himself too seriously.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by check to Chicamacomico Banks Fire Department at P.O. Box 125, Rodanthe, NC 27968 or online at https://chicamacomicovolunteerfiredep.betterworld.org/campaigns/ken-roberts.
Friends are invited to share memories, sign the online guestbook and view the live stream of the funeral service at www.Omanfh.com.
