GARRETT — Blake Ratcliffe didn’t have to go far to fulfill his dream of playing college baseball.
The Garrett senior committed last week to play baseball for Trine University in Angola. The Thunder compete in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and NCAA Division III.
“Now I can go and play college baseball like I’ve always wanted to since I was a little kid, 4 or 5 years old,” Ratcliffe said.
“I liked the coaching staff there. Coach (Greg) Perschke and Coach (Cody) Krumlauf are great coaches and I respect them.”
Ratcliffe said he plans to study sports management. He’s already had some preparation for his field of study, taking a statistics class this year and helping to conduct a baseball fundraiser.
A second baseman and outfielder for the Railroaders, Ratcliffe says he can play those positions or do anything else it takes to help the Thunder win.
“I can see myself being a role player. I play second base and anywhere they need me in the outfield, and maybe run the bases if they need me there,” he said. He takes pride in his defensive skills.
“I feel I’m very good at defense, both in the outfield and at second base. I can really read the ball and know where to go with it. I need to improve on my hitting,” he said.
Ratcliffe is especially looking forward to his senior year at Garrett after baseball, along with all spring sports, was canceled due to the COVID pandemic last spring.
“Hopefully, I’ll end my senior year of high school baseball with a bang. Hopefully we’ll win the (Northeast Corner Conference) this year,” Ratcliffe said. “We haven’t won conference since 2016.”
Ratcliffe is a four-year, three-sport athlete at Garrett, also playing soccer and basketball.
