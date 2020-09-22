Garrett man hurt in cycle-car crash
WATERLOO — A motorcyclist sustained injuries in a collision with a car at 6:32 a.m. Sept. 15 south of Waterloo, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Richard H. Pettit, 46, of Garrett, suffered fractured ribs, hand and femur and a laceration to his head. Police did not report where he was treated for his injuries.
According to a police report, Simon J. Dunn, 45, of Waterloo, was entering C.R. 427 from a private drive on the east side of the road, intending to travel south. Pettit was riding north on C.R. 427, and his 1993 Suzuki VS800 motorcycle collided with the front left side of Dunn’s 2008 Toyota Camry. Pettit was ejected from the motorcycle onto the pavement.
The Waterloo Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS assisted county police.
Drivers hurt in chain-reaction crash
AUBURN — Two drivers reported injuries from a three-vehicle, chain reaction crash Monday at 8:20 a.m., the Auburn Police Department said.
Savannah F. Felke, 23, of Auburn complained of pain to her hip and upper leg and was transported from the scene in a private vehicle.
Samantha B. Kimpel, 24, Garrett, complained of neck and back pain. She was treated by medics at the scene before she was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for treatment.
Police said Felke was driving a 2013 Honda Accord west on 7th Street (S.R. 8), approaching Interstate 69. She told police she could see that traffic had come to a stop in front of her. She remembered applying the brakes and was not sure why her car did not stop before it hit the rear of 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Kimpel told police she was driving the 2007 Jeep, stopped for traffic in front of her, when her vehicle was struck from behind by Felke’s car.
The collision pushed Kimpel’s Jeep forward to strike a stopped 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Patrick D. Barriente, 32, Auburn, who did not report any injuries.
Police estimated combined damage of $25,000 to $50,000 to the three vehicles.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Andrew Stark, 32, of the 5600 block of Mill Street, Spencerville, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Sept. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on warrant charging him with domestic battery with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child younger than 16 years, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Campbell, 27, of the 300 block of Willowbrook, Kendallville, was arrested at 2;46 p.m. Sept. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Thomas Weimer, 49, of the 300 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Sept. 9 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeremiah Truelove, 37, of the 800 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Sept. 10 when he turned himself in to answer a DeKalb County warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony.
Robert Lane, 30, of the 6400 block of Salisbury Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Sept. 11 by Auburn Police on a charge of dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony.
Brea Williams, 30, of the 300 block of C.R. 11, Hudson, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Sept. 11 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Cory Bailey, 42, of the 200 block of North Bridge Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 11 by Garrett Police on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony with a habitual offender enhancement, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Michael Quackenbush, 48, of the 300 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Sept. 12 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Colton Schroeder, 28, of the 5500 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested at 3:51 a.m. Sept. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Brown, 38, of the 700 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Sept. 12 when he turned himself in to answer a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lyle Schwartz, 30, of the 1700 block of Sprott Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Sept. 12 by Auburn Police on a warrant charging him with failure to report to jail.
Michelle Platter, 35, of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Sept. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to report to a halfway house or jail.
Chandra Ellis, 38, of the 400 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Sept. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a violation of bond condition.
Zachariah Roehm, 30, of the 600 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 14 by the DeKalb County Office on a warrant charging him with battery, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
