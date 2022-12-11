Female juvenile struck by vehicle in Garrett
GARRETT — A female juvenile was injured in a car-pedestrian accident that occurred at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 400 block of South Harrison Street, Garrett Police reported.
The name of the victim and what the circumstances were at the time of the accident were not released by police.
According to a news release, the female suffered apparent injuries and was treated on scene by the Garrett Fire Department and Parkview EMS. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for further treatment.
A crash investigation was conducted on scene by the Garrett Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.