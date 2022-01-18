Arrested in DeKalb County
Dalton Frigo, 21, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:11 a.m. Jan. 10 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
James Moore, 43, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Lisa Baldacci, 40, of the 50 block of West Minkler Street, North Manchester, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Jan. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jonathon Atteberry, 21, of the 1200 block of Town Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Amanda McGarity Bani Melhem, 43, of the 2100 block of Kentucky Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Jan. 10 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kyra Chriswell, 34, of Angola, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 11 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Ames, 30, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Jan. 11 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kenneth Carnahan, 47, of the 100 block of West Parsonage Street, Hudson, was arrested at 4:43 a.m. Jan. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Alex Lovejoy, 21, of the 700 block of C.R. 8, Corunna, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Jan. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of obliterating identification marks on a handgun, a Level 5 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joshua Snider, 26, of the 6500 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Jan. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Grant Powell, 19, of Angola, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of public intoxication and minor possession, both Class B misdemeanors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.