GARRETT — The community is invited to Veterans Day programs at Garrett Schools on Monday, Nov. 11.
Programs are planned at J.E. Ober Elementary School from 9:45-10:30 a.m. for grades 3-5; and from 1:30-2:15 p.m. for kindergarten and grades 1-2.
A program for high school students will be from 10:30-11:15 a.m. and the middle school program will be from 2:20-3 p.m.
All programs will be held in the Performing Arts Center. The guest veteran speaker will be Garrett graduate Christa (York) Sullinger.
