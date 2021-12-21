DECATUR — Garrett’s boys basketball team lost to Bellmont 58-37 on Wednesday night.
The Braves (3-2) held Garrett scoreless for nearly four minutes and mounted a 13-4 run in the second quarter to take a 24-14 lead with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first half.
Garrett (1-6) would pull no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
It’s the third straight setback for the Railroaders.
Garrett coach Andrew Evertts appreciated the effort, but isn’t satisfied.
“I did think we did some better things offensively tonight,” he said. “I thought we took a couple of steps back defensively. Bellmont is a really good team, but I don’t think they are 21 points better.”
“We kept their lead to single digits through much of the third quarter, but it keeps happening to us when we get to that stretch in the third quarter where we give up a couple of easy buckets, and then we just don’t quit.
“We’re not built to come back down 15 or 20 points.”
Evertts says his squad is improving, but it’s still about getting the job done.
“We’re at the seven-game mark and we’re tired of leaving saying ‘we played hard.’ That’s great, we expect that, but we have to execute,” he said.
Evertts said he sees signs that his squad is taking it personally.
“I think we are tired of being close,” he said. “I’m excited to see how our practice looks (today) and how we respond.”
Isaiah Wellman had 16 points for Bellmont, including 11 in the second quarter. John Ulman and Jack Scheumann had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Garrett got 11 points from Jaxson Fugate. He had nine of those points in the third quarter.
