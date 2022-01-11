Today, Jan. 11
6 p.m. — Varsity girls basketball at Hamilton, NECC tournament.
7:30 p.m. — Varsity boys basketball at Hamilton, NECC tournament.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball at Adams Central.
5 p.m. — Middle school girls basketball with Adams Central, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity girls basketball at Eastside or Fairfield, NECC tournament.
7:30 p.m. — Varsity boys basketball at Eastside or Fairfield, NECC tournament.
Thursday
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball at Churubusco.
6:30 p.m. — Varsity and reserve wrestling with Central Noble, here.
Friday
6 p.m. — Varsity girls basketball, NECC tournament, site to be determined.
7:30 p.m. — Varsity boys basketball, NECC tournament, site to be determined.
Saturday
9 a.m. — Eighth-grade boys basketball at DeKalb Invitational.
9 a.m. — Middle school girls basketball at West Noble Shootout.
9 a.m. — Varsity wrestling, Garrett Invitational, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity girls basketball, NECC tournament championship game, West Noble High School.
7:30 p.m. — Varsity boys basketball, NECC tournament championship game, West Noble High School.
Monday, Jan. 17
5 p.m. — Middle school girls basketball with DeKalb, here.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball at Fairfield.
5 p.m. — Middle school girls basketball at Churubusco.
6 p.m. — Reserve girls basketball at Hamilton.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
6:30 p.m. — Varsity and reserve wrestling with Columbia City, here.
Thursday, Jan. 20
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball, NECC tournament, away, TBA.
5 p.m. — Middle school girls basketball with Westview, here.
Friday, Jan. 21
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with West Noble, here.
Saturday, Jan. 22
8 a.m. — Middle school wrestling at NorthWood tournament.
9 a.m. — Middle school boys basketball, NECC tournament, away, TBA.
9 a.m. — Varsity wrestling, NECC meet, away.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Westview, here.
