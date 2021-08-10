Girls Golf
Railroaders second at Bellmont
DECATUR — Garrett finished second in the Bellmont Invitational at Cross Creek Golf Course Aug. 3.
The Railroaders had a score of 412. Bellmont’s A-team captured the title with 404.
Garrett’s Abby Weaver was the individual medalist with an 89. She finished strong with a 42 on the back side. She edged Bellmont’s Dana Schirack by one stroke for top honors.
Garrett’s Courtney Barse placed ninth overall at 106. Kaitlyn Bergman was 11th at 107 and Sophia Ruble was 13th with a score of 110. Chloe Best shot a 117.
Other team scores were Norwell with 435, Bluffton with 451, Bellmont’s B-team at 455, Jay County at 479 and Adams Central at 493.
