BENTON — Fairfield quarterback Cory Lantz threw for three touchdowns as the host Falcons defeated Garrett 36-7 at Benton Friday.
The Falcons improved to 6-0 in all games and clinched a tie for the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division championship with the win. Fairfield, now 3-0 in divisional play, can clinch the title with a win over Lakeland Friday.
Fairfield led 28-0 at halftime, with all four touchdowns coming in the second quarter.
Dalton Cripe opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run with 11 minutes, 21 seconds left in the second.
Lantz threw touchdown passes for 35, 50 and 15 yards. Braedon Heins caught TD passes for 35 and 50 yards. Quinn Kitson caught one for 15 yards with 11 seconds left in the first half.
Garrett, which fell to 2-4 in all games and 2-1 in NECC Big play, got on the board with 6:42 left in the third quarter when Kolin Cope scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. Zak Klopfenstein kicked the extra point for the Railroaders.
Lantz scored the only points of the final period when he scored on a 2-yard run six seconds into the quarter.
Fairfield converted three of five two-point conversion attempts.
Cope carried 13 times for 74 yards. Quarterback Aaden Lytle completed 10-of-18 pass attempts for 62 yards. He was intercepted once. Garrett also lost two fumbles.
Cope caught six passes for 26 yards. Lukas Swager caught two for 20 yards. Brady Cook caught one pass for 10 yards. Brayden Baker caught one pass for 6 yards. Swager recovered a fumble for the Railroaders.
The Railroaders host Angola Friday in another NECC Big Division contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.