Locomotive boys soccer remains unbeaten
GARRETT — The Locomotive boys soccer team won their 7th game of the season to remain undefeated by a score of 9 to 0 at home against Central Noble on Sept. 30.
Scoring goals were Chase Leech (4), Braydon Kennedy (2) and Landon Best, Gabe Armstrong, and Nolan Kramer all scored a goal apiece. The defense of Brayson Heltsley, Colton Jones, and Chris Newby, and Trevor Thomas only allowed five shots on goal.
Locomotives run
at West Noble
LIGONIER— Garrett Middle School finished its cross country season with conference at West Noble Wednesday night.
In the boy’s races, the varsity team placed third out of 12 teams and the boys were third in field of seven teams.
Leading the way for the varsity was Luke Coffman who finished fifth in 11:02. Gavin Weller was 10th, followed by Malachi Malcolm at 21st. The top 25 earned a ribbon.
In the JV, Connor Brown was 16th at 13:42 and Aiden Boltz was 18th.
In the girls races, Addison Ebert finished at 11th in 13:02. Zapphoro Buro was first in for the Locomotive JV at 17:59.
Setting personal records were Aiden Boltz, Connor Boltz, Gideon Burgo, Bailey Hedges and Ayla Gilbert.
State qualifiers include Luke Coffman, Gavin Weller, Malachi Malcolm, David Kueber, Carter Demske, Holden Bowser, Elijah Chapman, Addison Ebert and Makenna Malcolm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.