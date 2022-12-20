JAM Center hosting
‘Say It Ain’t Snow’ snowfall contest
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, is selling guesses for its “Say It Ain’t Snow” contest.
The contest asks participants to guess how much snow will fall in the month of January, to a tenth of an inch. The first-prize winner will receive the option of $300 or a JAM Center membership of choice. Second prize will receive either $150 or a six-month JAM membership of choice. Third prize will receive either $75 or a three-month JAM membership of choice.
Guesses are $5 each and can be purchased at the JAM Center or from a JAM Center employee or board member. All guesses must be paid with cash or check and submitted by Dec. 31. Participants must be 18 or older to play.
Snowfall amounts for the contest will be tracked at the Fort Wayne International Airport. The winner will be announced Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.
All proceeds from the contest benefit the nonprofit mission of the JAM Center.
