Talent show takes place Monday
GARRETT — The Garrett Heritage Days talent show takes place at 1 p.m. Monday on stage in Eastside Park.
Categories are children up to 10 years; children 10-14 years; teens 15-18 years; and adults 19 years and older.
Prizes will awarded in each category. First place is $50 and second place is $25. Winner of the creativity award receives $25 and winner of the heart and soul award receives $25. The Heritage Days star award winner will receive $100.
Judging will include stage presence, showmanship, creativity of the act and quality of the act.
Performances are to be three minutes or less. Participants are to submit a song or mp3 on a flash drive or USB. No CDs please.
The registration deadline is Thursday. Registration forms are available at Garrett State Bank or at the website, garrettheritagedays.com. Entry forms may be left at Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St. For more information, contact Jennifer Fast at 466-8479 or by email at jfast@gkb.k12.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.