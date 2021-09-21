ANGOLA — The 2021 golf season came to an end Saturday for the Garrett girls.
Saturday’s sectional took place at Zollner Golf Course, Angola.
Defending champion Fremont and DeKalb were tied for third, each team shooting 394, just one stroke higher than the Eagles’ winning total from the previous year.
The fifth-score tiebreaker decided it in Fremont’s favor, and the Eagles will make a second straight trip to the East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk next weekend.
The Railroader girls finished sixth at 453.
Sophia Ruble shot a 102 and Abby Weaver a 103. Garrett bids farewell to six seniors.
“Our kids played pretty well on a tough course,” Garrett coach Julie DePew said. “We had some bad holes. They fought and I’m proud of what they did.
“We had a tough season, but the kids showed a lot of improvement. All things considered, we had a pretty good year. We surprised some people, we surprised ourselves at times.”
Zollner provided a tough battle as usual.
“It’s a lot hillier than our course at home,” DePew said. “The fairways are narrower than what we see at times. The greens were really fast on the kids today. It was just tough all the way around.”
DeKalb junior Lillie Cone defended her individual sectional championship, firing a 77. She will make an individual trip to the regional for a second straight season. The runner-up, Snider’s Lea Matthias, was 12 strokes back.
Snider won the team title at 386 and Bishop Dwenger was second with 393, one stroke better than the Eagles and Barons.
The other individual qualifiers were Northrop’s Vivienne Clark with a 97 and Leo’s Toni Miller with a 98.
Angola Girls Golf Sectional
Team scores (Top 3 advance to East Noble Regional): 1. FW Snider 386, 2. FW Dwenger 393, 3. Fremont 394, 4. DeKalb 394, 5. Leo 426, 6. Garrett 453, 7. FW Concordia 457, 8. Angola 465, 9. FW Northrop 479, 10. FW North Side 482, 11. Woodlan 496, 12. FW Blackhawk 509.
Top 15 (i-advanced to regional as individual): 1. i-Lillie Cone (DK) 77, 2. Lea Matthias (FWS) 89, 3. Kenadee Porath (FR) 90, 4. Katie Baker (FR) 94, 5. Mia Birkenbeul (FWS), Anica Hall (FWS) and Lily Slone (BD) 95, 8. i-Vivienne Clark (Nrp) and Clara Burns (BD) 97, 10. i-Toni Hill (Leo) 98, 11. Sophie Pfister (DK) and Laura Munson (BD) 100, 13. Kylie Smith (BD) and Lauren Goodman (Con) 101, 15. Sophia Ruble (GR) and Khloe Glendening (FR) 102.
FW Snider 386 — Birkenbeul 95, Matthias 89, Pyle 107, Hall 95, N. Smith 113.
FW Bishop Dwenger 393 — Landstroffer 104, Burns 97, Munson 100, Slone 95, K. Smith 101.
Fremont 394 — Baker 94, Porath 90, Ritter 116, Glendening 102, Scott 108.
DeKalb 394 — Cone 77, Pfister 100, Traylor 104, Cox 113, Fordyce 124.
Leo 426 — M. Freeman 108, T. Freeman 109, Houtz 109, Miller 98, Cain 117.
Garrett 453 — Weaver 103, Ruble 102, Barse 124, Bergman 124, Hathaway 130.
FW Concordia 457 — Scheerer 114, Goodman 101, Myers 119, Bolinger 123.
Angola 465 — L. Smith 108, B. Shelburne 111, T. Shelburne 125, Drew 133, Antos 121.
FW Northrop 479 — Clark 97, Engle 122, Tran 130, Kahn 143, Boner 130.
FW North Side 482 — McCord 109, Powell 124, Hettinger 123, McFarren 137, Krayer 126.
Woodlan 496 — Robinson 116, Davis 122, Kline 132, Wylie 126, Parker 132.
FW Blackhawk 509 — Gibson 108, Hosier 139, Arnold 133, Reum 134, Henderson 134.
