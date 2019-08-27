The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court Aug. 9-15. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Diane Armstrong, Sterling Heights, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Logan C. Barger, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Raphel J. Beaune, Wixom, Michigan, speeding, $170 (AUB).
Francesca A. Bell, Elmhurst, Illinois, speeding, $165 (AUB).
William J. Bloomfield, New Haven, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Adam J. Bollman, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Casey D. Bowers, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Quentin C. Bowers, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jennifer A. Nisbett Brewer, Milan, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Haley M. Brumbaugh, Churubusco, speeding, $171 (DC).
Terry L. Burleson, Garrett, no license in possession, $150 (DC).
Seth M. Burns, Butler, speeding, $171 (DC); failure to dim headlights, $165 (DC).
Mark R. Burrows, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jessica L. Calhoun, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Chad C. Cooper, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kyia M. Combs, Waterloo, learner’s permit violation, $173 (AUB).
Carissa M. Cook, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
Jaden C. Cornell, Colfax, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Chase L. Crager, Garrett, failure to update operator’s license, $150 (GPD).
James A. Davidson, Lake Odessa, Michigan, failure to register under unified carrier registration, $235 (ISP).
Torrey D. Deloney, Flint, Michigan, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $150 (GPD).
Ashley A. Deventer, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Kassandra L. Earl, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Matthew W. Elzey, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Fernardo S. Falig, Corunna, speeding, $171 (GPD).
Alberto Lozada Gaona, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Marlene E. Gee, Corunna, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Thomas P. Gifford, Granger, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Roberto E. Gonzales, Flora, speeding, $165 (DC).
Leann M. Grant, Mark Center, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Dennis J. Greenfelder, Traverse City, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Brittney L. Harvey, Angola, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Charles B. Hill, Auburn, no proof of insurance, $258 (AUB).
Elise K. Hippensteel, Garrett, disregarding stop sign, $171 (GPD).
Nicholas S. Hoard, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $165 (BPD).
Chad W. Houtz, Angola, open container violation, $235 (DC).
Douglas R. Imbody Jr., New Haven, speeding, $150 (DC).
Michele A. Jadach, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Sindhu Kanuru, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (GPD).
Linda Y. Knight, Corunna, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kyle J. Koning, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jennifer J. Lee, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Anthony J. Leslie, Angola, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
Astrid A. Hernandez Linares, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Kasey D. Logan, Auburn, littering, $260 (DC).
Kathi A. Lyvers, Huntertown, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Kylee J. Maley, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Nathan M. Mansbarger, Auburn, no insurance, $234 (AUB).
Myint M. Maung, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kirsten E. McClain, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kiann D. McDonald, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $195 (GPD).
Adam R. Merino, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Brandon R. Mielke, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Melissa F. Minix, Fort Wayne, failure to carry registration, $175 (GPD).
Charity A. Murphy, Fort Wayne, disregarding traffic control device, $172 (AUB).
Scott D. Newman, Angola, speeding, $435.50 (ISP).
Thomas Osborne, Columbia City, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Lana M. Ostrander, Angola, expired plates, $175 (WPD).
Joshua R. Patterson, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
August A. Paul, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jeffery A. Pfister, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (DC).
Brian J. Phillips, Hudson, false or fictitious registration, $183 (DC).
Michele L. Platter, Butler, dogs at large, $235 (BPD).
Nicholas A. Pressley, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Terry M. Purdy, Auburn, speeding, $235 (AUB).
Terry Reams, Alton, Illinois, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Lukaas A. Roller, Corunna, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Bradley J. Rosselot, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
Gilandra K. Russell, Louisville, Kentucky, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Mohsin S. Shemman, Kendallville, disregarding automatic signal, $196 (WPD).
Katrina D. Shirks, St. Joe, speeding, $165 (DC).
Jacob J. Stanley, Auburn, unreasonable speed, $171 (AUB).
Sarah J. Steigmeyer, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Tyler R. Stienbarger, Albion, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
William R. Strong, Zionsville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Haley N. Treesh, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ray M. Trusty, Swayzee, speeding, $165 (DC).
Brandon A. Tubbs, Fort Wayne, no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (DC).
Kaygan J. VanDyke, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Julius N. Weidinger, Hudson, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $235 (DC).
Megan L. Weyrick, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
Clemance F. Winkler, Bryan, Ohio, failure to dim bright headlights, $165 (DC).
Taylor S. Wright, Widom, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
