Arrested in
DeKalb County
Laura Hix, 53, of the 300 block of North Union Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:47 a.m. June 2 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Andrew McPherson, 39, of the 3300 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. June 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brad Burniston, 38, of the 100 block of Zona Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. June 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ashlyn Butler, 29, of the 5000 block of Russell Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. June 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jayhda Horn, 19, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. June 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine as Level 5 and Level 6 felonies; theft and criminal trespass, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Decker, 58, of the 1300 block of Wesley Road, Auburn, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. June 4 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shawn Haffner, 38, of the 5300 block of Eastwick Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. June 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor.
Ron Terry, 48, of the 700 block of South Harrison Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. June 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony).
Toby Morris, 44, of the 1000 block East, C.R. 625 North, Fremont, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. June 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a probation violation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony).
Ted Swihart, 62, of the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. June 7 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Evello Coker, 21, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. June 8 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging a probation violation (burglary, a Level 5 felony).
Cesar Flores, 47, of the 700 block of Milton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10 p.m. June 8 by Butler Police on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Chad Shock, 49, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. June 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Colton Taylor, 22, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. June 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (auto theft, a Level 6 felony).
Caden Bowman, 23, of the 4300 block of S.R. 327, Hudson, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. June 9 by Auburn Police on charges of battery and intimidation, both Level 5 felonies; and pointing a loaded firearm, a Level 6 felony.
